HALLSVILLE — The Harrison County Commissioners Court has given Gums Springs Water Supply the green light to move forward with a second grant application to upgrade the company’s water system.
Tuesday, the court approved the county’s sponsorship in support of the water plant’s grant application for a 2021-22 Texas Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
“(Around) last year, we had approved this same thing but due to some circumstances (at no fault of the water company), Gum Springs was not able to get the grant approved, so they’re asking for another shot at it,” explained County Judge Chad Sims.
The company is seeking the grant funding to upgrade the current infrastructure by replacing existing worn water lines. The maximum award amount, according to TDA, is $350,000. Gum Springs will be applying for a $275,000 grant. The deadline to apply is May 3. Sponsorship comes at no cost to the county.
The project will be specifically in Precinct 3, which is represented by County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin. It was noted before that the project was aiming to upgrade the water mains from Plant No. 2 on Mount Pleasant Road, down Highway 80, towards Plant No. 3, which is on Lansing Road.
Commissioner Mauldin expressed previously that the grant application means a big deal for the area.
“They serve over 3,200 households,” Mauldin said before of Gum Springs where Derrick Todd serves as general manager.
The county in the past has supported several other water companies — including Talley, Scottsville, Leigh and Karnack — in their quest for CDBG grants to assist with upgrades.
In addition to approving sponsorship Tuesday, the court also agreed to authorize Gum Springs WSC to issue requests for proposals for administrative services and requests for qualifications for engineering services related to the 2021-22 grant application.
“We’re authorizing the water district to seek Hallsville’s administrative help to get the project done,” said Judge Sims.
According to TDA, the grant is available on a biennial basis for funding through a competition in each of the 24 state planning regions. Funds are mostly used for public facilities, including water/wastewater infrastructure, street and drainage improvements and housing activities.
In other business, the commissioners court approved the Sabine East Texas Basin LLC oil and Gas offer, which includes Sabine’s offer letter, memo and lease for a three-year term.
“Sabine Oil and Gas found a small amount of acreage that was un-leased on a tract of land they had; and to complete their lease of that tract they are offering us a proposal to lease those minerals,” explained Sims. “It is a very small amount. The total acreage was .32 acres and the county owns a 50 percent interest in those minerals, which amounts to .16 total net mineral acres.”
In other business, the court approved registration for the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) free cybersecurity training course to comply with Texas Government Code Section 2054.5191 that requires all county elected officials and government employees with access to a computer system or database to complete an annual certified cybersecurity course by June 14.
“(It’s) something that certainly we need to do to protect the county,” said Sims.
The county judge recalled horror stories of other counties being attacked by cybersecurity vandals, holding them hostage for ransom, demanding thousands of dollars to get their information back.
“Anything we can do to protect ourselves, it is smart business,” Judge Sims said. “Thankfully, Texas Association of Counties has made this available to us again for training for everyone employed by the county that has access to computers.”
The court also approved to change the regular scheduled meeting of Tuesday, February 2, to Monday, February 1, to allow commissioners to attend the VG Young Conference scheduled for that week.