The District 5 4-H Food Challenge was held recently with three Harrison County teams (one Junior, one Intermediate, and one Senior) competing.
The intermediate and senior teams placed third at the contest, held at Palestine High School in Palestine.
Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald commented on the amazing job the participants did.
The “Cereal Killers” and “El Chappo” teams both placed third in their categories. Juniors did an awesome job for their first competition, she noted. Shyanne McClendon won the senior division coloring contest. The contest saw a record year with seven teams competed with more than 200 students.
The Lunch Bunch-Jr Team was: Pierson Jenkins, Elizabeth Owen and Kolten Koehn.
Cereal Killers-Intermediate Team was: Seth Nabors, Mya Stuart, Lillie Pierce, Christopher Pelaez.
The El Choppo team was: Lena Brunner, Shyanne McClendon, Colby Pelaez, Christian Pelaz.