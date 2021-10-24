Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity volunteers along with members of the Robinson family gathered together Saturday morning to work on the family’s new home at 2207 Franklin Street in Marshall.
Nico Fourie with Habitat for Humanity said that 17 members of the East Texas Baptist University baseball team were out on the site Saturday, with the other half of the team already completing their shift last week.
“I am very thankful for the volunteers that come out each week,” said future home owner Subrina Robinson, “Without them this process wouldn’t be going as great as it is.”
Baseball players were busy painting the home, with colors Robinson said she chose for the house as a way to pay homage to her grandmother.
“I remember my grandma’s house was yellow for forever, but then she painted it green,” Robinson said, “Originally I was going to do the trim in burgundy, but then I was at the store and I saw the green, and I thought of my grandma’s home, so I went with that instead.”
This is just one of the many personal touches Robinson is putting into her new home, with her and her family also working with the organization to build the house.
“It has been fascinating to watch my home start from a slab of concrete to a beautiful structure,” Robinson said, “I can’t wait for the windows to come in and we can begin on the inside of the house.”
Fourie said that national supply chain issues have delayed the project, with most of the work on hold after Saturday until the house’s windows come in.
He explained that this problem is one the organization is facing both in its Marshall house, as well as the current project being built in Longview.
“We are hoping to have everything up by December,” Fourie said, “But right now, we don’t know.”
Fourie said that the organization is always open to volunteers, who can sign up to work on the house through the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/northeasttexashabitat.