The North East Texas Habitat for Humanity celebrated a special milestone this week with soon-to-be homeowner Shereka Newson, where they officially blessed the concrete foundation of Newson’s soon-to-be constructed home in Marshall.
“This has truly been a blessing for us,” Newson said, “I am just so grateful for everyone who has donated and put in the work for us to be here.”
Newson has been working for over a year with Habitat for Humanity on her new home, completing 250 hours of volunteering and 50 additional hours of new homeowner education, along with providing the downtown payment for the property.
Newson and her three children will also be working to help construct the property alongside Habitat for Humanity volunteers, while the organization builds them a completely personalized home.
“We are just so excited to be here to celebrate Shereka and all that you have accomplished,” La Juan Gordon, CEO of NE Texas Habitat for Humanity said, “You have inspired all of us.”
Newson said that Habitat for Humanity offered her and her family a blessing at the perfect time, when in 2019 she was in a serious accident that left her injured and unable to work.
During that time, Newson lost both her job and her house, but then was contacted by Habitat for Humanity regarding participating in the program to build her a new home.
“I was in a bad spot then, and then this happened,” She said, “It truly has been a blessing.”
Board and staff members from Habitat for Humanity gathered with the family along with city officials and other civic organizations on Thursday to officially bless the concrete foundation of the property before construction begins.
The Newson family’s pastor, Brother Eric Shine Jackson, officially offered the blessing during the event on Thursday.
Those in attendance were able to offer their own person blessing to the family by writing a positive note on the concrete foundation.
La Juan also discussed the importance of Habitat for Humanity during the event, emphasizing that it was not about the house, but the people that live inside of it, that Habitat for Humanity cares about.
“It’s not about the house, that’s not the point,” she said, “It’s about what it makes possible for this family.”
Board President Alexander Gould also spoke during the event, encouraging the community to continue to support Habitat and the work they plan to accomplish in the coming year.
Gould said that after the Marshall-based Habitat for Humanity closed its doors in 2018, the Longview based group took over, becoming the North East Texas Habitat for Humanity.
Since that time the organization has worked to put up homes all over East Texas, including Harrison County, but has also worked on other programs such as the organization’s critical repair program.
This program allows Habitat for Humanity to go into homes of seniors, veterans and more and complete major needed repairs such as roof work, air conditioning, and more.
This program has already offer safety repairs in 199 homes, with the majority of those houses within Harrison County, according to Gould.
He said that the organization and its volunteers have worked hard to accomplish everything thus far, and that they are hoping to continue in that momentum. Gould said that by 2026 the organization hopes to build an additional six new homes and complete 155 new critical safety repairs.
To be able to build the new homes, he said that Habitat for Humanity still needed $625,000 in donations to complete funding for the projects, and was looking to its donors and the local community for their support.
For more information on NE Texas Habitat for Humanity community members can go to www.facebook.com/northeasttexashabitat.