Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity, based out of Longview, is planning to host their first Gingerbread Showcase Fundraiser kicking off this weekend at the Longview Mall.
The last day to register to participate in the event is today, and volunteer Gai Bennett said that the group already has 14 registration applications submitted.
Community members do not have to have a completed gingerbread house to register for the event, and are able to drop off their finished product at the Longview Mall starting this weekend. The contest runs from Nov. 21 through Jan.3.
Contest entries will be on display at the Mall throughout that time, for community members to vote on. Judging will take place before Jan. 3, according to Bennett, who said that the group wanted to make sure winners received their prizes before Christmas was over.
“We are very grateful for Longview Mall for letting us host this event there, and for them giving us a space for so long to have everything on display,” she said.
The competition has entries in three categories, including corporate teams, home bakers and kids 12 and under.
There will be formal judging and first place prizes awarded in each of the three divisions, with each winner receiving a $100 gift card. Additionally, a grand People’s Choice prize will be awarded to the entry that raises the most money for Habitat through electronic donations.
Bennett said that community members can donate to the group to cast a vote for their favorite gingerbread house at the showcase.
These votes can be cast electronically, either via a QR code which will be on display at the mall during the event, or by texting the number of the gingerbread house to a specified number.
“What we are hoping for is that a lot of people who are maybe not able to get out to the mall, but still want to vote for their friend or family member and donate, are able to do so by texting that number,” Bennett said.
Northeast Texas Habitat has set a fundraising goal of $638,000 for the coming year, which will provide funding for the construction of six new homes and 125 critical repairs of safety issues in homes during 2021 in its three-county service area of Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties.
Bennett said that this event is hosted by other Habitat for Humanity organizations every year, and for some has become their main fundraiser annually.
“That’s what we are hoping for here, to get the idea out there and create something that will grow and continue to be a staple for the community,” Bennett said.
Entry is free and entry forms and rules can be obtained by calling Bennett at NETX Habitat 903-236-0900 No. 211 or online at https://netxhabitat.org/hope-campaign/events/.