HALLSVILLE — It’s time to poof up your hair and spritz on the spray as Hallsville High School’s Theatre department prepares for opening night of its fall musical production, “Hairspray.”
About 60 cast and crew of Hallsville High School’s Theatre department are set to open the musical show that will run at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as at 2 p.m. on Sunday, at the Hallsville Junior High School auditorium, located at 1 Bobcat Lane in Hallsville.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $7 per student with student ID. Children five years old and under are free.
The musical, led by Hallsville High School Theatre Director Shalem Carr, follows the life of a curvaceous teenager named Tracy Turnblad who dreams of becoming a professional dancer on the popular 1960s TV show, the “Corny Collins Show.”
Tracy soon falls for a fellow dancer Link Larson and makes friends with several black dancers who were not allowed on stage with white dancers during the segregated times.
Vowing to show the world that curvy folks can dance too and that all people are equal and her black friends have as much right to take the spotlight as her white counterparts, Tracy and her friends set out on a mission.
“I like the message this play puts out,” lead actress and junior Annabelle Roycroft said on Monday. “It shows that even though some things today have gotten better, we still struggle. This play is trying to show that big girls can do anything they dream to do and it addresses segregation and shows us that we should never judge a book by its cover.”
Though Roycroft’s first ever play with the Hallsville High School Theatre department has her nervous, she said she feels the support of her fellow cast mates.
“I love the people I’ve met through this,” she said. “Everybody has been so supportive and it’s been a great environment.”
To get the cast and crew into character, Carr had the students do an exercise of the times to put them back in the segregated 1960s.
“We did an exercise where the black students couldn’t talk to the white students, to show them what segregation was like back then and it was really hard for them,” Carr said. “They are all friends with each other and none of these kids are old enough to know what segregation was like. They understand there is no color in friendship.”
Roycroft said she hopes the audience has a great time with the fast paced, funny and dramatic musical but that they also take home the underlying message.
“Regardless of where someone comes from, who you are or what you look like, there is no limit to what you can do,” she said.
Freshman Mia Fierro who plays Velma’s assistant also hopes the audience catches the overall message behind the famous play.
“When it all comes down to it, we are all the same and all have fun together no matter where we come from,” she said.
The department is also selling raffle tickets through its cast members, or at the door the nights of the show.
Raffle tickets are to be entered in a drawing for an Apple watch or airpods, with the drawing being held in December.
For more information about the show, visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hallsvilletheatre/ or website at https://www.hisd.com/domain/828