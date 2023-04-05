Adoptions will be half off through April 8 at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, the City of Marshall announced.
The event is part of North Shore Animal League America’s 2023 Tour for Life from April 4-8. Billed as “The World’s Largest Cooperative Pet Adoption Event,” MPAC joins PAWS4LIFE and North Shore Animal League America in offering 50 percent off of pet adoptions for the event.
The local event is possible through the sponsorship of Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The event will be at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, 2502 E. Travis from April 4 through April 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,and on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.