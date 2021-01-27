Only one person has filed thus far for any of the four openings in the upcoming May election for the Marshall City Council.
According to city secretary Nikki Smith, only councilmember Amy Ware, of district four, has filed paperwork to run for reelection to Marshall city government in May.
“I am pleased to announce my re-election candidacy for Marshall City Council, District 4. I am grateful for the opportunity I have been given to serve my constituency for the past almost two years,” Ware stated previously. “I served as just one small part of many projects that have been brought to completion by our wonderful city of Marshall employees... Much has been accomplished, but we have much left to do. I know together we are up to those tasks.”
Districts one through four will be up for election in a few months, with Mayor Terri Brown, who represents district three, already announcing she will not be running for reelection this year.
Additionally, Councilmembers Leo Morris and Marvin Bonner, representing districts two and one respectively, have already announced that they plan to run for reelection.
Smith confirmed that both councilmembers have picked up paperwork to file for the election, but have yet to turn in the documents.
The filing period for the May election began in January, and comes to an end on Feb. 12., which gives interested community members a month to file paperwork for the election.
Anyone interested in running for an open city council position in May can pick up a packet to file for election at the City Secretary’s Office, inside Marshall City Hall at 401 S. Alamo.