With the annual Harvest Festival canceled for this year, and a number of families unsure about trick or treating, a variety of local businesses have offered alternative activities for families during Halloween this year.
Kids K, Toddler Trot
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce has moved its annual Kids K and Toddler Trot races to Halloween this year, utilizing a virtual platform.
Registration for the event is open till Oct. 28 and is $10 per child, which includes a goodie bag for each participant.
Community members involved in the event can participate where ever they want, streaming online with the chamber.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Halloween, and is sponsored by Genesis Prime Care. For more information visit www.marshalltexas.com.
Tarot Card Readings
For the first time this year the General Store, at 216 N. Washington Ave. in Marshall will be offering tarot card readings on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Halloween from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stephanie Phelps, with the General Store, said that Angi Moore will be doing readings for interested community members for $25 during those times.
Phelps said that each reading will be about 15 minutes long and includes the chance to ask Moore any questions you want answers to.
“It just seems like a fun thing to offer,” Phelps said.
Moore also does group parties as well as individual readings, according to Phelps.
Snakebone to play at Legends Social Club
Legends Social Club at 303 N. Columbus St. in Marshall will hold a rock concert on Halloween featuring Snakebone.
The concert will kick off at 8 p.m. that night and run till midnight, with Legends opening its doors at 4 p.m.
The concert is titled “Fright Night” and will feature classic rock music from the band, who have performed at the club a number of times.
For more information on the concert go to www.facebook.com/Legends-Social-Club-271496306766970/.