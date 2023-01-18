Luke Jenkins and Sydney Richardson, members of the Hallsville High School Band will perform with the Texas All-State Band/Orchestra in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
Jenkins, a percussionist, and Richardson, a French horn player, were chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region and area levels. This is both students’ first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. Jenkins is the son of John and Llaura Jenkins, and Richardson is the daughter of Kevin and Jenny Richardson.
High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-state is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. A total of 1,875 students are selected through a process that began with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles.
Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas all-state competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA all-state music group. Only the top 2.6 percent of musicians who initially audition become all-state musicians.