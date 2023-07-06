Hallsville ISD recently congratulated five Bobcat Belle alumni who were selected to dance at the collegiate level in 2023-24.
Hallsville ISD took to social media to recognize each of the alumni who were selected after undergoing an extensive process to be chosen.
The selection process that each of the Bobcat Belles who were chosen underwent a variety of recruitment efforts, week-long auditions, virtual auditions, hybrid auditions and in-person auditions, which all included several levels of cuts. Their accomplishments in being selected were celebrated by the district as each looks ahead to their future careers in the industry.
The alumni who were selected and the colleges and universities they will be attending include Chloe Bonner, selected by the Kilgore College Rangerettes; Abby Cox, selected by the Kilgore College Rangerettes; Audra Nance, selected by the Dallas Baptist University Patriettes Dance Team; Chesney Pipkin, selected by the Tyler Junior College Apache Belles; and Katie Winters, selected by the University of Tulsa Pom Squad.
For those interested in joining the Bobcat Belles, registration for the 2023-24 academic school year is open now for grades Pre-K through 8, with classes scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 28. You can learn more about how to register through Hallsville ISD or by visiting the Bobcat Belle website www.bobcatbelles.com.
The Bobcat Belles began in 1979 by Mrs. Seleta Cummins. They are a precision dance/drill team of Hallsville ISD and currently are under the direction of Bobcat Belle Director and Dance teacher Mrs. Kathryn Calaway, who is a former Bobcat Belle.
“We can’t wait to cheer them on in the next level of their dance careers as they represent Hallsville ISD!” Calaway said in a social media post.