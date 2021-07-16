HALLSVILLE — Hallsville shoppers visiting their local Brookshire’s grocery store will see some changes thanks to recent updates made at the store.
The Hallsville Chamber of Commerce, members of Hallsville ISD, Hallsville City Hall and community members recently gathered together at the renovated store to celebrate its grand re-opening event.
The event included a ribbon cutting with the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce and even included rides for guests in a giant grocery cart from Brookshire’s in the store’s parking lot.
“The updated supermarket boasts a modern look with new exterior and interior paint, décor and signage,” Brookshire’s spokeswoman Morgan Countryman said. “The store design is complemented by new flooring, check stands, energy efficient LED lighting and refrigerated cases, along with new shopping carts for customers.”
Countryman said the store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“Brookshire’s provides a full-service supermarket focused on excellent customer service and high-quality fresh meats and produce,” she said. “Offerings include market, deli, bakery and floral departments, along with a broad selection of beer and wine. The store also features the convenience of online ordering with Brookshire’s curbside pickup and home delivery through Instacart. The store also has a fuel station and pharmacy.”
For more information and to place orders for pickup, visit the store’s website online at www.brookshires.com.