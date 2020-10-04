HALLSVILLE — Downtown Hallsville was the place to be Saturday as the city marked its 45th annual Western Days celebration, complete with a parade, car show and festival.
“It was an amazing turnout. I wouldn’t have ever guessed there would be that many people with the year we’ve had; but I know everybody’s tired of being cooped up, so it was a great event,” said Charlotte Anderson, chairperson of the event.
Prancing horses befittingly led the way as the parade kicked off at North Elementary School and proceeded east on U.S. Highway 80 towards the city park.
Spectators lined along Central and Main Streets to watch the affair, which boasted approximately 40 entries. Of those, 22 entries featured Miss Hallsville contestants, who were also showcased Saturday night at the annual Miss Hallsville pageant, hosted at Hallsville Junior High School. The pageant is the Western Days’ main fundraiser to benefit the city’s park.
“This year we won’t have many proceeds because the pageant is our moneymaker, and since we could only get the girls eight tickets apiece, that’s only 266 people and we usually have 1,000 or so people buying tickets,” Anderson said.
Nevertheless, the committee was pleased to be able to keep the annual Western Days going in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m glad,” said Anderson. “I think that everybody was precautious and I think everybody that didn’t want to take the risk, didn’t; and that’s fine.
“But we were glad to be back for some sort of normalcy for at least a day,” she said.
Immediately following the parade, attendees headed to the park for shopping vendors, children’s activities, festival food, a car show and more.
“I’m sure there were groups from surrounding towns that came to watch and be outdoors and go see the arts and crafts booths, and go and get some good food at the food vendors,” said Anderson.
Western Days committee member Carol Greer noted before that the event began 45 years ago at Bussey’s Ranch, just north of town and worked to raise money for a city park.
“The intent, then and now, is to show others that a community working together and supporting wholesome activities for our youth and adults is a great place to live,” Greer said previously.