Community members gathered outside of City Park Saturday morning for the second day of the annual Western Days festival in Hallsville, which kicked off with a parade.
After the gloomy weather that kicked off the event on Friday, organizers said that the parade welcomed in a day of sunshine.
37 contestants in this year’s annual Miss Hallsville competition were on site during the parade, joined by a number of community organizations and businesses.
Members of the Hallsville highschool band, football players and other student organizations were also represented throughout the parade, with many tossing candy to the families gathered to enjoy the show.
Friday kicked off the weekend of planned events, with the annual street dance, before the all day festival Saturday, which ended with the crowning of the 2021 Miss Hallsville.
Throughout the day Saturday community members were treated to live performances by local dance crews as well as music.
Dozens of vendors offering a variety of food and home made goods were set up throughout the festival, offering community members the chance to browse their selections.
An “I shot the Sheriff event” where the local sheriff’s department received flu shots, as well as a chilli cook off event also took place on Saturday.
The annual event was started in the 1970’s by Lawrence and Eulyne LaFoy, along with a group of other people, after they had the idea of holding a horse show and tack sale to benefit City Park.
“Trophies were donated, entry fees were donated and the funds went to the city park. There was even a horse show queen,” The group’s Facebook reads, “From that beginning a Western Days committee was formed and have carried on the tradition since.”