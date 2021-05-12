HALLSVILLE — Tickets are on sale for the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet dinner and State of the City Address with Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey on Thursday at the Hallsville High School cafeteria.
The annual address and dinner serves as a yearly update for guests where Casey addresses upcoming plans in and around the city, as well as recounts milestones met throughout the past year.
The Chamber is also hosting its first “Best of Hallsville” awards banquet during the Thursday event and one of the businesses and business owners to be honored with an award this year is Mike Buchanan who owns Buchanan’s Hardware & Feed in Hallsville and Marshall. Buchanan is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for his years of service to the Hallsville community through his business.
“The Best of Hallsville awards is something the Chamber used to do about 30 years or so ago and this will be our first year to bring it back,” Hallsville Chamber of Commerce President Chris Comer said Tuesday. “This is something I’ve wanted to start back up for a while now. We will recognize a business of the year, a new business of the year that started up in the past two years, as well as a business person of the year.”
Other awards to be recognized on Thursday will be the Business of the Year, the New Business of the Year and the Hallsville Business Person of the Year.
The banquet dinner will be catered by Cajun Tex and entertainment will be provided by the Hallsville High School Jazz Cats group.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Hallsville High School cafeteria and tickets are still available for purchase. Tickets are $30 each and will be available for purchase at the door the night of the event or available for purchase in advance at Hallsville City Hall or Guaranty Bank and Trust of Hallsville.
To keep up with the Chamber’s events, follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hallsvillecommerce or their website at www.hallsvillecommerce.com