The Hallsville Chamber of Commerce had its monthly membership meeting on Tuesday at Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Hallsville. The purpose of the gathering was to discuss forthcoming events, initiatives and small business assistance.
“We’ve got Vanilla Cottage with us again today,” announced Hallsville Chamber of Commerce President Matt Folmar at the start of the meeting. “If you haven’t been there, go by and look. I made the mistake of telling my wife to go by there and look, and I think over time I may regret it,” he joked. “But the house smells nice, so there is that.”
The Hallsville Chamber of Commerce is the community’s local business association whose purpose is to advance the interests of local companies.
Local business owners and community leaders enjoyed the hot and smoky meats of Bodacious Bar-B-Q as they met at the restaurant to discuss upcoming events and possibilities for local businesses. “We’re going to have a Chamber Mixer on Sept. 14,” stated Folmar. The mixer will provide a venue for local business owners and professionals to network and establish contacts. Conterra Networks in Longview will sponsor the mixer, which will be held at Central Title’s office at 212 Renaissance Drive in Hallsville from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The chamber’s Veterans and First Responders Dinner is one of the year’s most important events. The meal has been held for numerous years and celebrates local veterans for their valued service and sacrifice. The chamber revealed that they are presently seeking sponsorship for the event. Gold sponsors will pay $1,000. Silver sponsors will pay $750, while bronze sponsors will pay $500. The dinner will be held in November.
Folmar would then give the stage to Vanilla Cottage owner and newest member of the Chamber, Laura Rainer. “We have little gifts for you all,” announced Rainer. “We will pass this bag around, and you pick out what you want.” Vanilla Cottage is an Artisan soap, Bath bomb, and Bath salt company. Their slogan is “Hand Made by Us for You.” It’s a family business, and the company makes 90 percent of its own products. Everything from soaps, home and body sprays, candles, jewelry, and bath bombs is sold at 332 W. Main St. in Hallsville.
Everyone took a deep breath as the bag of her bath and body products was handed around the table. Among the most popular scents were fudge brownies and apple bath bombs. Members took samples and returned home satisfied.
The chamber invites the community to its September mixer and its November veteran’s banquet. Call (318) 245-6922 for more information about Vanilla Cottage goods.