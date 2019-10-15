HALLSVILLE — The weather is getting cooler, and that means those in need will be looking for adequate clothing to stay warm.
A couple of Hallsville area churches have teamed up with Hallsville City Hall, Hallsville ISD and a Longview church to help collect socks for those in need as part of a “Socktober” collection drive.
“This is our first year to have the ‘Socktober’ collection,” 1 Family Fellowship Church Pastor James Goulden said Monday. “One of our members had seen something about it and mentioned it. We partnered with Mulberry Springs Baptist Church, Woodland Hills Baptist Church and Hallsville City Hall, and then we found out that the student council at Hallsville High School was also collecting socks.”
Now the groups are joined together to collect socks for women, men and children of all ages and sizes that will then be passed out to those in need at Hallsville Outreach Center, Hallsville ISD and Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview.
“We are going to take care of those in Hallsville first by dividing them up and taking them to the Hallsville Outreach Center, then to the counselors and nurses at Hallsville ISD campuses to be passed out to students in need,” Goulden said. “We will then take the rest to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, which also has the women’s shelter.”
Goulden said the reason for “Socktober” is to provide, warm, clean socks to those in need during the cold winter months.
“Socks are one of those things that are very often overlooked,” Goulden said. “In our work with Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, we’ve realized that people often always find coats and pants but socks are often hard for them to find. They tend to go through socks quickly because it’s not something that’s given very much and they tend to get wet, or worn out quickly.”
Goulden said a surprising number of students and children go without clean, warm socks that fit during the winter.
“We have a closet at our church that we collect items for those in need, but we specifically wanted to do this sock collection because even kids at school come to school without adequate socks in the winter,” he said.
Sock collection bins have been set up at Mulberry Springs, 1 Family Fellowship, Woodland Hills and Hallsville City Hall.
Those who would rather make a monetary donation and have the volunteers go shop for the socks, can do so via Paypal at 1familyinjesus@gmail.com or by calling Pastor Goulden at (972) 505-1876.
“Woodland Hills Baptist Church has their pumpkin patch going on right now so they’ve also put out a sock collection bin where people can donate when they visit the pumpkin patch,” Goulden said. “They also have a sock collection bin at the church on Sundays, as do Mulberry Springs and 1 Family Fellowship.”
The sock collection bin at Hallsville City Hall is open to drop-offs during business hours, which are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.