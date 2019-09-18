HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville city council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a reduced tax rate and balanced budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Hallsville City Administrator Marty Byers said on Tuesday the city was able to slightly lower its adopted tax rate for the second year in a row due to a combination of increased appraisal values and new construction on the appraisal role.
The adopted tax rate is now $0.371767 per $100 of home value, down from last year's rate of $0.376008 per $100 of home value.
"That would make a tax rate reduction of about $4.24 on a $100,000 home," Byers told aldermen on Tuesday. "The interest and sinking rate is made up of $0.208283 which is 56 percent of the rate and maintenance and operations rate of $0.163484, which is 44 percent of the rate."
The total balanced budget for the city's general fund budget totaled about $1.69 million, while the balanced water/sewer fund budget totaled about $1.17 million, Byers said.
This year's adopted budget includes 3 percent pay raise increases for all city employees, including police officers, while another 2 percent merit based pay raise is available for each employee who sets two professional goals approved by Byers, then goes on to meet those goals.
The city currently employees 19 total employees, including police officers, Byers said. The city is currently looking to fill it waste water treatment plant operator with a C license.
Also in this year's budget is about $100,000 total for the purchase of a new police cruiser and a new public works vehicle.
This adopted budget also includes about a $5,000 increase in the Hallsville City Park budget that Byers pulled from the city's beautification/development fund.
"We will use that to do some other things to compliment the grant, including some cosmetics, some park benches, or security lighting out there," Byers said.
This budget also pulls about $130,000 from the city's garbage collection fund which has traditionally been used on roads, to use as the matching requirement if the city is awarded the TxDOT grant to install a 12 ft. wide, multi-purpose sidewalk on the west side of Cider Lane from Cal Young Rd to U.S. Hwy 80.
"We will probably know about the beginning of the year if we got that grant or not," Byers said. "We also budgeted about $65,000 to re-do the inside of the Waldon ferry Road Water Tower."
The budget also includes about $250,000 for a north side water storage facility, and about $925,000 for updates recommended by an engineer to the city's West Water Treatment Plant.
"Both of those are coming from about $1.5 million left in a certificate of obligation the city took out years ago," Byers said. "The north side water storage vessel wil be a ground storage unit at some existing facility, we haven't selected exactly where yet. The upgrades at the West Water Treatment Plant are the engineer's recommendations to bring the plant into compliance and operational correctness for the next 15 to 20 years, depending on population growth."
Byers said the city has not increased its debt by using the funds left from the previous certificate of obligation.
The council on Tuesday also canceled the upcoming Nov. 5 election after no one filed to run for the two open alderman seats currently held by Charlie Hunt and Lauren Bresch. The city's mayoral seat was also up for election again but no one filed to run against current Mayor Jesse Casey so he will keep his seat for two more years.