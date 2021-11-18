The Hallsville City Council officially swore in several members and adjusted city bylaws at their November meeting Tuesday night.
City Secretary Laura Welch swore in Mayor Jesse Casey and aldermen Lauren Bresch and Charlie Hunt, after the three ran unopposed in the previous election. Casey called the induction a “formality,” as three members had served in previous years.
The council also approved an item to adjust the city’s bylaws defining the mayor’s duties following the city’s transition to a mayor/city administrator system in 2018.
The new language clarifies the responsibilities of the mayoral position, as more day-to-day work has been placed on the shoulders of Marty Byers, the city administrator.
Mayor Casey said he holds himself to “an expectation to be in City Hall,” taking up responsibilities despite the changes in leadership made in 2018.
“Lots of folks come in here to see Marty, but a lot of them still come here to see me,” Casey said.
The council concluded in a closed executive session to discuss an employee evaluation of the city administrator, according to the meeting agenda.
The Hallsville City Council meets in the Hallsville City Hall, 115 W. Main St., on the third Tuesday of every month.