HALLSVILLE — The City of Hallsville's Clay Medrano Board Room, named after the fallen former Hallsville City Marshal, recently received an update with some of his personal items.
The city of Hallsville announced the addition of the new items Wednesday and posted photos of the items that are featured in a display case inside the board room.
The personal items of Harrison County Sheriff's Office Lt. Clay Medrano who was killed while on duty in 2001 were donated by the Hallsville Police Department and Medrano's wife, former Hallsville Mayor Jerri Medrano.
"The Clay Medrano conference room recently received an upgrade further commemorating Clay," the city said on Facebook this week. "Thanks to members of the Hallsville Police Department and Clay's wife, Jerri Medrano, this display proudly features some of Clay's personal effects including his old gun belt and patrol items, one of his original handwritten reports from 1979, badges, and posthumous Medals of Honor."
The city also noted this week's national recognition as National Police Week.
"Medrano's watch ended on Friday, April 27, 2001 when he was shot and killed in the line of duty in Harrison County near Hallsville," the city said. "He previously served as the City Marshal for Hallsville and had served in law enforcement for approximately 25 years."
Medrano and another Harrison County Sheriff's deputy were shot in 2001 while trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home. Medrano was killed and the other deputy injured, while the shooter later killed himself.
Former U.S. President John F. Kennedy recognized May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962. National Police Week recognizes law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.