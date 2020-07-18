HALLSVILLE — Hallsville detectives recently arrested a Marshall sex offender after he reportedly attempted to solicit minor girls at a local place of business.
Hallsville Police Detective David Burrows and Texas Department of Public Safety investigators arrested Dwayne Patrick Rusk, 49, of Marshall on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, a third degree felony, and online solicitation of a minor, a second degree felony.
Rusk was booked into the Harrison County Jail where he is currently held on a total $350,000 bond for the charges.
“Investigator David Burrows was recently notified of a man attempting to solicit young females at a local place of business,” Hallsville Police Department said in a statement. “Upon further investigation, Burrows identified the man as Rusk and learned that he is a registered sex offender. Burrows contacted an agent with DPS Criminal Investigations Division who assisted with the investigation. The joint investigation produced further results allowing investigators to obtain warrants for Rusk’s arrest.”
Rusk has previously been charged with multiple counts of assault causing bodily injury, aggravated sexual assault, assault family violence, criminal trespass and deadly conduct, according to the Harrison County Jail records.