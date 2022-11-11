Hallsville East Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day music program in their gymnasium to honor veterans on Wednesday.
“I’m really proud of how the kids did,” said Hallsville East Elementary Music Director Clarke Tanner. “They did an awesome job! It kind of messed me up because the bar is set so high for the next programs that are coming up, but they did an amazing job. They met all expectations and exceeded and went far beyond.”
Tanner began preparing his students for this Veterans Day music program in September. Students would learn bits and pieces of the performance each week. The students gradually built a full-fledged performance through class and rehearsals. Clarke made it a point to ensure that his students were not only learning the Veterans Day program, but also subjects like music theory and rhythm during rehearsals. “That’s the first thing I do: kind of plan out what programs we’re going to have that year,” explained Clarke. “What I want to hit and kind of line it with my curriculum, scope and sequence and seeing what we can all match up together.’
The music program at Hallsville East Elementary aims to instill a love of music in its students. Clarke recognizes that not all of his students will become musicians, but he also recognizes that they will all soon be adult members of our community, so the main goal of his music class is to encourage positive behavior.
“My goal is to let them have a love for music and appreciate it,” noted Clarke. “More than anything, just make better humans. Make them better people and just teach them those basic life skills.”
This is the students’ first performance of the year, as well as Clarke’s first overall performance as the school’s music director. The music department’s next event will be a Christmas choir performance in collaboration with Hallsville High School. This choir will consist of about 15 third and fourth-graders.
Hallsville East Elementary School wants veterans to know that their service is greatly appreciated. In addition, the school encourages more parents to attend the students’ musical events.
“We’re here,” Clarke announced. “We’re doing a lot, and the kids are working extremely hard.”