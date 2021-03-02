HALLSVILLE — A Hallsville elementary campus’ PTA (Parent Teacher Association) has been awarded a grant from the National PTA’s Healthy Hydration program.
Hallsville North Elementary School’s PTA organization was awarded a $500 grant on Monday by the National PTA’s Healthy Hydration program in order to implement health improvements at the school.
The new grant comes in addition to a $1,000 grant the National PTA awarded to the same North Elementary PTA in the 2019-20 school year to help educate families about the importance water consumption plays in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
The grants are made possible by National PTA’s sponsor Nestlé Waters North America, together with its national water brand Nestlé® Pure Life®.
“As part of the awarded grant, Hallsville North Elementary PTA will provide bottled water for the school, as well as provide reusable water bottles for students in need, and continue to provide water for our teacher workrooms,” district officials said in a statement on Monday. “The PTA will also provide guidance for healthy hydration and health and safety practices regarding sanitizing water bottles to prevent infection.”
Hallsville North Elementary School PTA Vice President of Programs Courtney Thorson said this program and grant could not have come at a better time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This grant means that we can assist in the school’s effort to provide clean drinking water for our students and staff,” Thorson said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to keep our students and teachers hydrated and follow CDC guidelines for health and safety. Not every child has the resources to bring their own water bottle to school for the dispenser, and this grant provides funds to fill that need.”
The grant aims to help inspire Hallsville families to ensure healthy food, drinks and snacks are easily accessible choices for students both at home and at school.
The Healthy Hydration program is part of National PTA’s Healthy Lifestyles initiative. The initiative provides PTAs with tools and resources to partner with schools to educate families and advocate for healthy changes, including nutrition and physical activity.