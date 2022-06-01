HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Farmers Market held its second event on Saturday with a wide range of vendors and products filling the lot across from First United Methodist Church of Hallsville.
From wreaths, chimes, handmade jewelry, candles, homegrown beef, honey, homemade chocolate, freeze dried candies, live plants, pottery, leather goods, clothing, produce, chicken and duck eggs, art to fresh coffee and lemonade, the guests to the Hallsville Farmers Market on Saturday had a choice of many things.
“We’re raising money for summer camp and a trip to St. Louis,” 12-year-old twins Alex and Love Shepherd said Saturday. “This is our artwork that we made as well as the candles and jewelry.”
Those who missed the market can still check out the twins’ artwork and support their fundraising efforts online through their Facebook page, “Soul Star Twins Art,” at www.facebook.com/Soul-Star-Twins-Art-111260270798433
The twins shared the booth Saturday with their mom Amber Shepherd, who sells fresh mushrooms, grow kits and more.
Another booth at the market on Saturday made it a family affair. The Koyle family of eight gave examples of how they make their own homemade chocolate bars to guests at the market on Saturday.
“We get the beans from Ecuador and grind them into nibs,” mom Jenifer Koyle said. “Then we take these little pieces and my husband puts them into the grinder, which has these stone wheels, and they’ll grind for two to three days.”
The grinded cocoa beans are then combined with real milk cream and put into molds to make chocolate bars. The family, which included dad Jared and daughters Morgan and Riley, were selling milk chocolate bars and dark chocolate bars on Saturday.
“Depending on the heat, we might have to take a break during the summer and come back to the market in the fall,” Jenifer said. “It’s hard to keep chocolate out here in the summer.”
Jenifer said the family is working to create a low sugar version of their bars and also combine the chocolate with other fresh fruit like strawberries and raspberries to add some more varieties. Riley also makes her own hair bows and jewelry to sell at the family booth.
The Hallsville Farmers Market allows vendors to pay a one time fee of $25 to participate in the full season of the market, which is held from 7 to 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month through the end of September at the open field, located at 200 Loma Vista Drive, near First United Methodist Church of Hallsville.