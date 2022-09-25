HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Farmers Market successfully wrapped up its first season on Saturday with its last market of the season.
Next up, the market will prep for its one time Christmas at the Market event which is set for 3 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the field located at 200 Loma Vista Dr. in Hallsville, beside the First United Methodist Church of Hallsville.
The market's first season celebrated more than 75 total vendor sign ups and at least 35 vendors present at one of its largest weeks, organizer Jennifer Brice on Saturday.
"We had a great season and we're looking forward to returning each year," she said.
Throughout the season, the market featured vendors with homemade and homegrown items including
homemade baked goods, including yeast bread, sweet breads and cookies; jams and jellies; homemade chocolate; homemade bath bombs and sugar scrubs; local honey; yard crafts; a meat market; fresh eggs; candles, car freshies and drink tumblers; freeze dried candy; T-shirts and clothing; hand-sewn crafts; produce; and live music.
Saturday's last market saw vendors like Genesis Creations with its custom woodworking items, gifts and decor items. Genesis Creations can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lana.johnson.921
Also present Saturday was 4 Love of Wood with its custom gifts and seasonal decor items which can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4loveofwood
Dar's Classy Glam had a wide variety of seasonal hanging wreaths, table top centerpieces and candle holder displays on Saturday which can be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/3652952968140041
Brice, who owns Busy B's baking company also had her homemade baked goods available on Saturday, which can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BusyBsHomeBakery.
Other booths present on Saturday offered handmade scarfs, hats, knitting, freeze dried candies, Scentsy items and much more.
Brice is also currently seeking vendors for the Christmas at the Market event. Vendors interested in participating can contact the Hallsville Farmers Market Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Hallsvillefarmersmarket22.
The special night market will allow each vendor a 10 ft. by 10 ft. spot and vendors must be registered by Nov. 15.
Interested vendors can access the Google document sign up form at https://forms.gle/fU3VXZTxbhgxvG298.