The Hallsville FFA department is celebrating a successful CDE contest season this academic school year, with 11 of 14 teams advancing to the state level.
In April, the FFA had 11 competing teams in the CDE contest advance to state across various agricultural-related fields that students participated in. This resulted in 31 total Hallsville ISD students becoming state qualifying competitors in their respective fields.
“We have always been active and have had success, but we’ve been improving I feel like every year,” said Hallsville Ag Teacher Robyn Pinard. “This year we had more that trained with us, as well as more that made it to state.”
The competitors and their area of focus for Hallsville FFA include Braden Denfeld, Diego Peralta, Cameron Williams and Dax Sullivan in ag mech; Elijah Thompson, Mickenzie Johnson, Grace Mauldin and Alayna Carro in forages; Cori Hendrix, Natalie Sullivan Hannah Neal and Elijah Thompson in farm business; Clay Hendrix, Ryan Shelton and Dax Sullivan in tractor tech; Cadun Vanderslice, Jack Key, Braden Denfeld and Ryan Shelton in homesite; Sarah Huggins, Whitney Sullivan, Summer McArthur and Hannah Neal in vet tech; Addisyn Horn, Avery Hunt, Cade Edwards and Luke Hamilton in livestock; McKenzie Johnson, Ellie Piece, Summer McArthur and Hannah Neal in horse; Davis Butrum, Logan Clark, Payton Rice and Blake Stringer in forestry; Emma Gunion, Ryan Shelton, Kenzi Odum and Lexie Miller in marketing plan; and Cade Edwards, Luke Hamilton, Tucker Souls and Logan Clark in cotton.
The students involved in the competition began practicing for the CDE competition in January both before and after school hours depending on their area of focus. The students participated in invitationals and practice competitions leading up to the area competition in April, where 11 of the 14 teams advanced to the state level.
“All four of us ag teachers coach several different teams,” said Pinard. “Each contest is different, but most of them require some of the same things. There’s a hands-on portion and then a knowledge exam.”
CDE stands for career development fields, which are events that are designed to build on what is learned in agricultural classes while encouraging members to put their knowledge into practice. There are over 30 different areas of competition for FFA departments to engage in, with each one specialized to help students prepare for a career in agriculture by testing and challenging their technical abilities, leadership, interpersonal and teamwork skills, as well as their knowledge of the subject matter. According to the FFA’s website, CDEs answer the question “When will I use this knowledge in the real world?”
“We’re doing ag business, ag market, anything from culture to cotton and vet tech,” said Pinard. “They have created a few new ones also. We’re finding a place for everybody to participate.”
The advancing teams from Hallsville FFA will travel to various locations including Texas Tech University, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University and Sam Houston State University to continue their competitions at the state level.