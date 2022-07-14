HALLSVILLE — Dry conditions and an accidental fire in Hallsville on Tuesday afternoon led to about 17 acres burning near an elementary school and nearby neighborhood.
Harrison County Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch said Wednesday the fire was first reported about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday just off of Galilee Road in Hallsville, behind the Hallsville East Elementary School.
Children playing in a wooded area Tuesday came across a lighter and began playing with it, leading to the accidental start of the fire.
“The three juveniles had no intention of starting a fire and we will not be pursuing any charges related to the fire,” Couch said Wednesday.
The fire quickly spread over about 17.5 wooded acres, leading to a brief evacuation notice for nearby residents and staff at the elementary school. The evacuation notice was quickly rescinded.
“The evacuation notice was rescinded about five minutes after it went out, due to a change in the condition of the fire,” Couch said.
Hallsville Fire Department, West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, the Harrison County and Hallsville Fire Marshals, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Hallsville Police Department, Harrison County Constable Pct. 3 Jim Weatherall and the Texas A&M Forest Service all responded to the fire on Tuesday.
The fire burned for almost five hours before it was reported 100 percent contained at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Couch said no firefighter personnel or residents were harmed in the fire and no structures were damaged.
The fire is still under investigation.
Harrison County remains under an active burn ban as of Wednesday.