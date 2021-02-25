HALLSVILLE — A Hallsville filmmaker is kicking off a five-week acting course to begin this weekend in Longview.
Aspiring actors or veteran actors wanting to hone their skills can join in the five week long acting class, either once a week or twice a week, with Hallsville grad turned Hollywood filmmaker, producer and actor Micah Lyons.
Lyons, known for movies filmed in East Texas including, “The Runners,” and “No Man’s Land,” Lyons will offer his expertise in both a weekly children’s/teens acting class and an adult’s acting class.
“Students will act out a scene, either by themselves or with another actor, on camera each class, and then they’ll be able to watch their performance and receive feedback and direction,” Lyons said Thursday. “Last year, we cast about a dozen of our student actors, right out of the class, in movies and commercials we filmed throughout the year.”
Lyons is filming three movies this year and more commercials and the skills learned in his acting studio classes could help actors land a role with him or another producer.
“In this five week long, ongoing acting class, students will dive into film and television scene study and work in front of the camera as well as have the opportunity to watch others perform through the director’s monitor where they can glean a ton of information from hearing the instructor’s notes and seeing the why and how behind what makes an acting performance truly believable,” Lyons said. “There is no skill level required, this is an introductory class but if we have experienced actors, we will pair them up for scenes with other experienced actors.”
For the students who reserved their spot in the last acting course that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their spot is saved here, they just need to sign up for a day and time slot.
By the end of the five week course, actors will have a professional head shot photographed by a professional photographer during one of the classes, making them prepared to head straight to auditions for roles.
“Students will also learn about the technical side of the filmmaking process and how it affects the actor’s performance,” he said.
Children and teens will not be given any inappropriate content during the course, as Lyons’ production company, Breath of Life Productions LLC is a Christian based company.
Adult actors will choose between Class A set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays beginning Feb. 28 — March 28, or Class B set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Mondays beginning March 1-29, or both. Students who select both classes will receive a discount.
Children/teen actors will choose between Class A set for 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays beginning Feb. 28- March 28, or Class B set for 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Mondays beginning March 1-29.
Children/teen classes are for ages 8 to 16 and adult classes are for ages 17 and up.
“I took Micah’s acting classes in 2020 and the best part of joining Micah’s acting classes for me was the amount of doors that opened for me and opportunities that have come just from joining his class,” former student Stephanie Kae Smith said.
Lyons has taught aspiring actors for more than 13 years and formerly worked as a trainer for child actors at a Los Angeles studio.
Smith, a new actor into Lyons’ studio classes last year, went on to score the lead part in one of his films that had her working alongside famed wrestler Kevin Nash.
Brock Lynch is an experienced actor who also took Lyons’ classes in 2020.
“The cool thing about his class is that he breaks them down,” Lynch said. “So you’re going to have camera set up, so you can sit there and watch yourself after the scene and pinpoint what you’ve done.”
Those interested in Lyons’ acting course can sign up online at https://www.breathoflifeproductions.com/boot-camp?fbclid=IwAR2-dE3f0Mk5qStlOr8a9eq-4vr9FP-MKjAZt8WxBg8Ydq_ArrU_LakjvJA
To hear more testimonials from former students, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4u1ic21mxEU&fbclid=IwAR389U8MnY4OXTUJn1URWIXm86OmjLIl3zhh4WM7MiGYsuD7h-uuXu8pbIs