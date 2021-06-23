HALLSVILLE — Hallsville filmmaker Micah Lyons is gearing up to teach his first ever Audition Master Class this summer at Hallsville High School.
While Lyons, who moved back from Los Angeles to his hometown of Hallsville in recent years, has hosted several acting classes throughout the years, this is his first class dedicated solely to the art of auditioning.
“I’ve done several acting classes at my studio and at Hallsville High School but this is the first auditioning master class,” Lyons said Tuesday. “Auditioning and acting are two different animals. Someone can be a great actor but not know how to audition. It’s kind of like bad test takers. There is an art to it and in this class, I will focus on teaching how to audition and also the business of auditioning — because there is a business side to it — as well as the thing I call the secret sauce to auditioning. The secret sauce is super important. The secret sauce is made up of things certain actors do well that keeps getting them cast over and over and I’m going to teach those things in this class.”
The Audition Master Class is set for two different age groups, with the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. class on July 10 for ages 8 to 15 years old and the 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. class on July 10 for the 16 year olds and up age group.
The classes are limited in size so sign up is first come, first served. Classes are $109 per person and will be held at the Black Box Theatre at Hallsville High School, located at 616 Cal Young Rd in Hallsville.
To sing up, visit Lyons’ Breath of Life Productions website at www.breathoflifeproductions.com/boot-camp
Lyons, who produced, directed and starred in “The Runners,” which was filmed in East Texas, also has several movies set to come out this year and next year and said he often pulls talent from his master class student groups to cast in his movies.
“A huge number of actors, often first time actors, have been cast from my master classes in recent movies,” Lyons said. “One movie we just filmed and that will be released later this year is ‘Lockdown,’ an action movie with Kevin Nash and seven of the eight main characters in that movie were actors from my master classes.”
Lyons also is filming a western movie now called, “Bad Men Must Bleed,” and is set to film the biggest budget movie of his career later this year — a $20 million faith-based movie about baseball.
Lyons said actors from this upcoming class could find themselves cast in either of the upcoming films.
“In this five hour master class, students will be taught the ins-and-outs of auditioning for film and TV from the perspective of a Hollywood movie producer and director,” he said. “Everything from basic techniques, technical ‘need-to-knows,’ to the secret sauce that gets actors hired over and over again. We will also dive head first into every aspect of the art and business of auditioning and explain why and how it’s very different than the craft of acting. Actors can study and hone their craft for years, but if they don’t know how to successfully audition then they will likely find themselves frustrated and left behind in the business.”