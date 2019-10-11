The Hallsville fire station is heating up, thanks to the debut Wednesday of the new “Firehouse Grub” cookbook from the Hallsville Volunteer Fire Department.
“One of our firefighter’s wife came up with the idea to make a cookbook so we asked each member of our fire department to give us a recipe that they liked to eat or liked to cook,” Hallsville Fire Chief Craig Barton said on Thursday. “We have about 25 volunteer firefighters and we ended up with about 200 to 250 recipes in this book.”
Proceeds from the book sales go right back to the volunteer fire department, Barton said.
“This is the first time for us to publish a book like this and it’s a fundraiser so all of the sales go back to the department.”
Firefighters began cataloging their favorite recipes during the summer and then Morris Press Cookbooks published and printed the books.
“There’s everything in there from appetizers to dinners, to desserts and even adult beverages,” Barton said. “There’s a little bit of everything.”
The books are for sale at the Hallsville Central Fire Station, located at 102 N. Central Street in Hallsville, or from any Hallsville firefighter.
Books can also be purchased by contacting the department through their Hallsville Fire Department Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HallsvilleFire/
The books are $20 each or $25 if shipped.
“We have a lot of followers on our Facebook page from out of the city and even out of the state,” Barton said. “We can ship the book for $5 extra.”
The number of books are limited so buyers should grab them up while they’re still available, he said.