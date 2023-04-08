For the second time this week, the Hallsville Fire Department responded to a tank battery fire caused by lightning.
HFD said they were called around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to the Interstate 20 south service road on an oil well storage site.
“A tank had been hit by lightening,” the department said. “Arrived and was able to extinguish the fire after site employees closed the valves coming into the site. Assistance was also provided by West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department. There was no injuries report during this incident.”
Firefighters had previously been called around 7 p.m. Sunday to the area of Waldron Ferry Road and FM 968 for a large fire. HFD said that once firefighters arrived, they determined it was an oil well storage tank site and had been hit by lightning when storms rolled through.