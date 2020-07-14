Hallsville native and Hollywood filmmaker, Micah Lyons, is thrilled to announce today’s worldwide release of his highly anticipated thriller, “The Runners.”
“It’s in preorder right now. It’s been in preorder for the last few days,” Lyons shared with the News Messenger on Monday. “We are currently the number 2 thriller in America on Amazon, which is super awesome; and we’re the number 4 action and adventure movie on Amazon, in America.”
“People have been buying it out for the last couple of days,” he said, sharing how honored he is to have it topping the charts.
The movie, which features a mixture of Hollywood actors and local East Texans, was filmed throughout East Texas.
Lyons and his company, Breath of Life Productions LLC, co-produced “The Runners” with Los Angeles based producer, Joey Loomis.
“I wrote it and he and I co-produced it and co-directed it,” said Lyons.
The film seeks to spotlight a frightening global issue that’s plaguing the world today – human trafficking.
“It’s exciting,” Lyons said of the film project, as a whole.
“There’s crashes and explosions and action, but really the deeper meaning is the human trafficking aspect of it and making people (aware) that it’ happening where we live, in our neighborhood….,” he said of society.
Not only is he spreading awareness through his film, but Lyons has also spoken at various conferences about the heinous crime after learning about the frequent occurrences along the Interstate 20 corridor through East Texas and West Louisiana.
Through the movie, he hopes to inspire, particularly troubled teenage boys or girls, to make the right choices, and do an “about-face” in life.
“The whole thing is about human trafficking,” he said, comparing his film to the 2008 action/thriller ‘Taken”.
Proceeds from the film will benefit several local nonprofits that are dedicated to raising awareness of the crime.
“We’re donating a huge portion to local nonprofits who are on the front line of (fighting) human trafficking,” said Lyons. “It’s going directly to affect our specific area in Texas and in Texas and across the nation.
“East Texas is giving back,” he said.
The writer, actor, producer and director said he originally planned for a grand red carpet premiere event, but due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, that’s now on hold.
Nevertheless, he’s excited about today’s worldwide release on various digital streaming platforms.
“The easiest way to find it is Itunes and Amazon, however it’s being sold in a couple dozen countries, in several different languages — — all the way to Kuwait, South Korea, all over the place,” said Lyons. “And we’re still doing deals with news distributors in new territories all the time. We just had talks with Australia yesterday.
“It’s spreading all over the world right now, but (July 14th) it is released worldwide. You can get digital or DVDs there,” he said of the streaming platforms. “Some people like DVDS and some would like to stream it.”
Lyons is excited to have country music legend and Longview resident, Neal McCoy, as not only an executive producer in the film, but a starring role. Also starring in the movie is Tom Sizemore from “Saving Private Ryan” and “Black Hawk Down,” as well as Glenn Morshower from the “Transformers” franchise.
“We’ve got cool cast, famous actors and musicians in the film,” Lyons described.
Lyons expressed his appreciation on his Facebook page to supporters of the project.
“Thank you all for your continued support in this amazing and action packed movie and the powerful cause behind it to raise awareness about human trafficking in the USA,” he wrote. “We hope that you’ll share this with all of your family, friends and co-workers so that this very exciting movie and its important message can reach as many people as humanly possible!”
For more information on the film, follow the movie’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Therunnersmovie/ or follow Breath of Breath of Life Productions on Instagram @BOLPfilms.
To view the official trailer for “The Runners,” visit https://youtu.be/usFMMgb_IVI
Orders can be made on:
Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Runners-Joey-Loomis/dp/B089LYGVWL/ref=zg_bsnr_2959099011_5?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=2P3HQYWBRC5KK4R3G7PQ