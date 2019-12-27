HALLSVILLE — This year turned out to be a landmark year for the city of Hallsville, with the town coming together in 2019 to celebrate its 150th birthday in October.
Through Western Days, park updates, road work, the construction of new neighborhoods, the Hallsville Sesquicentennial Celebration and Light Up the Park, the city had a year for the books.
"We’re exploding," Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey told the group. "We’re one of the lowest tax rates, within the bottom five to 10 cities in the state, and yet we’re progressing while keeping the tax rates low. That’s something to be proud of."
Casey listed off growing neighborhoods and subdivisions during his second annual State of the City address in September including the Tealwood, Germantown and Saddlebrook neighborhoods.
The Forest Hills Shopping Center is also experiencing its own growth spurt with recent additions of Cajun Tex, Soto’s, Home Away From Home and Moon River Salon and Spa.
Casey said the city also formed a Strategic Planning Committee made up of about 35 residents, business owners and community leaders to help drive the direction of the city.
“We wanted a Strategic Planning Committee so we could work on the major things that will affect our city down the road," Casey said. "That committee has six sub-committees including streets, economic development, water and waste water, culture and heritage, quality of life and city ordinances."
The Hallsville City Park also saw a major facelift in 2019, thanks to the 50/50 matching park grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife that allowed more than $150,000 for park upgrades, including new equipment, solar powered park pavilions with lighting and a new drainage system.
Currently at Hallsville City Park, guests can enjoy Light Up the Park which will run through the month of December.
Casey also highlighted the recent road updates in the city, including on Willow St, Willow Court, Branch Street and others.