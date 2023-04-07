The Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles were named select state champions recently as they wrapped up their contest season.
This was the Belles’ first time to compete at the most advanced level of competition at state, and they were named state champions.
The Belles placed third overall across divisions at state (first and second place were Southlake Carroll and Permian, both 6A schools).
State routines placing first were: Officer Hip Hop, Officer Jazz, Team Contemporary, Team Hip Hop, Team Military and Team Novelty. The military routine received a special artistry award.
The Belles were awarded Best of the Best at nationals.
The team and officers placed second overall out of 30-plus teams at nationals (first place went to McKinney Boyd, a 6A school).
The Belles were awarded first place and overall high point awards for: Officer Hip Hop, Team Military and Team Novelty at nationals.