HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD invited community members to join in the celebration on Tuesday as the district hosted a grand opening event for its new Hallsville High School auditorium.
The Hallsville High School Jazz Band performed Tuesday for guests as they toured the new 1,000 seat auditorium known as the Hallsville High School Performing Arts Center on the campus of Hallsville High School.
The $13.8 million new facility, constructed as part of the $55 million bond approved by voters in 2019, was recently completed this summer and hosted its first major event during the district’s convocation ceremony in August.
Work continues on the new $29.7 million West Elementary School, currently under construction on East Loop 281 at the intersection of Page Road in Longview that is the last project of the $55 million bond yet to be completed.
Hallsville ISD staff, including Superintendent John Martin, were on hand with trustees on Tuesday to welcome guests to the new auditorium.
Martin said since its opening, the auditorium has hosted convocation and a fall play by the Hallsville High School Theatre department.
Coming up this spring, Martin said the auditorium will host the UIL 5A District One Act Play competition.