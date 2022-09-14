HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville High School Bobcats crowned their homecoming royalty and celebrated its annual distinguished alumni recipients on Friday as part of the district's annual homecoming celebrations.
The Bobcats took on the Sulphur Springs Wildcats in a 34 to 21 win over the Wildcats at Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats also took time to celebrate the homecoming court and crown 2022-23 homecoming King Jackson Norton and Queen Saige Bennett.
This year's Hallsville ISD distinguished alumni inductees included Cory Miller from the Class of 2000, Jack Walton from the Class of 1997, Tommy Pool from the Class of 1976, Scott Peace from the Class of 1983, Zach Buie from the Class of 2003 and Catherine Whittington from the class of 2002.
Each of the inductees was honored with a lunch on Friday provided by the Hallsville High School Culinary Arts Department, followed by on-field recognition during the homecoming football game at Bobcat Stadium.