HALLSVILLE — Hallsville High School officials on Monday handed out diplomas to the 332 Bobcats who had their senior year interrupted by a pandemic that temporarily stopped the world but despite that setback, the graduates said they are ready to tackle this next chapter in life.
“High school is done, it’s over with. For some of us, it ended Dec. 20 or so, for some of us, March 6, and for some of us, it still doesn’t feel like it’s over yet, but it is, and the next chapter of our lives is starting (or it has already started),” Hallsville High School Salutatorian Aaliyah Mobley said on Monday. “While it’s nice to look back on the past, to see how far we’ve come, I think that it’s even more important for us to look forward. Guys, we’re destined for great things, incredible things, ultra-mega-earth-shattering-ground -breaking-world-changing, things. I guess what I really mean is, no matter what life has taken from us, whether the cafeteria stops selling your favorite flavor of cookie (red velvet, you will be missed), or you failed a test, went through a nasty breakup, received a rejection letter (or email), or something much, much worse (like having to live through a global pandemic), we have to keep moving, keep growing, keep adapting.”
The class of 2020 Bobcats had their momentous senior year cut short in early March when news of the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world.
A month later, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott canceled the rest of the school year, including all of its events, robbing this year’s graduates of many of the traditional senior milestones such as prom, Senior skip day and the top 10 percent banquet.
“As we discover whatever may come next, remember that every future looks brighter with the right friends,” Hallsville High School Valedictorian Christian Lambert said on Monday. “So keep your best friends close, make some new friends in this next chapter of life, and challenge the world with them by your side. There is strength in numbers and power in unity, nothing will ever change that — not even quarantine. An event that was meant to separate the population, but only brought me closer to my friends. With this forced distance came appreciation for the people I could once hug, and realization that I will never let them go. Before the pandemic, I had no idea how much I depended on others. Of course I love my family with all my heart, but every day I longed more and more for one last hangout with my pals. One last football game, one last ‘study’ session, one last movie night. My life had been robbed, my friends were stolen, and my senior year was ripped from my hands. But with all that was taken, a priceless gift was given. A gift of a lesson that will never be forgotten. A lesson to love your friends and family, as it is them who gives motivation for living and meaning to life. It took separation for me to learn unity. For me to realize just how important we are to each other.”
Now Harrison county’s largest 2020 high school graduating class, the Bobcat graduates said Monday they are ready to tackle their next phase in life as they were joined in celebration by a stadium full of friends and family.
“With each other we gain more than we could ever dream of having alone,” Lambert said. “Through friendships we learn patience, we gather power, and we find purpose. So hug your friends, thank your family, and now that we can, let’s go out there and show the world exactly what we’re capable of.”
Both graduates thanked their fellow class of 2020 Bobcats for a senior year for the history books.
“Before I end tonight, I have one last group of people to thank. To the class of 2020, thank you. Thank you for the memories and the lessons learned and all the laughs. Thank you for everything, and congratulations. Congratulations, not only for everything you’ve already accomplished, but for everything you will,” Mobley said.