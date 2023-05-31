Hallsville came together on Friday night to celebrate the 317 students graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Seniors gathered at the Bobcat Stadium alongside hundreds of friends, family, and supporters to commemorate the academic success of the graduating students. Hallsville High School Principal James Gibson led the recognition and presentation of the Class of 2023 alongside Superintendent John Martin, following the welcome given by Bailey Furgeson. Gibson highlighted the over $4.3 million in scholarships awarded to the seniors.
“As a result of their hard work and dedication, the Class of 2023 continues a strong tradition of excellence by earning over $4.3 million in scholarships for future education endeavors,” said Gibson.
The Class of 2023 listened to the salutatorian address from Shiv Patel, who graduated with a grade point average of 5.619. He commented on the honor of being named salutatorian and also the experience of what he described as being second best of the party. Patel thanked his fellow graduates and the support of his family, friends, teachers and faculty before sharing inspiring and embarrassing moments of their high school career that led them to graduation.
“As we move into the next chapter of our lives, the value of hard work will continue to serve us well,” said Patel. “We’re going to face new challenges and obstacles, but we can approach them with the same hard working mindset that got us this far, and will allow us to navigate the ups and downs of life.”
“Let’s make this future something we can look forward to, something we can be proud of,” said Patel. “Class of 2023, let’s go pursue our dreams and achieve the impossible.”
The students then heard from the Class of 2023 valedictorian Zachary Southard, who graduated with a grade point average of 5.733. Southard began by acknowledging the bigger things in life each graduate is looking towards and inviting the students to think about the people they would like to thank most for helping them grow and providing opportunities. He compared the advancement of their academic careers through the years to the sports seasons going from little league football to a pivotal high school playoff football game.
“You may see tears tonight, but I encourage you to enjoy this moment and not be sad right now,” said Southard. “We should be proud that we get the honor to walk across the stage and we should be excited that we can look forward to the future with these seasons in our past. Mistakes have been made, and I hope that all of you tonight will learn from these mistakes and make the upcoming season of your life that much better.”
“I urge you to face challenges when they’re presented to you, leave regret on the sidelines and learn from mistakes when they happen,” said Southard.