HALLSVILLE — Four Hallsville High School UIL scholastic journalism team members have been named to the 2022 University Interscholastic League (UIL) and Interscholastic League Press Conference (ILPC) All-State Journalism staff.
Seniors Emma Rogers and Margaret Meitzen and sophomores Cortlyn Null and Evelyn Ward are among select UIL journalism students throughout the state chosen due to their accomplishments during the 2021-22 UIL Academic Season.
“Being named to the All-State Staff is an incredible achievement for any journalism student and the state of Texas has the best student journalists in the nation,” UIL Journalism Director Alyssa Boehringer said.
To qualify, the students were required to earn a minimum of 50 points in UIL journalism competitions during the 2021-22 school year. All four students exceeded the 50 points needed to qualify.
Rogers earned more than three times the needed points with 154 points on the year. Meitzen followed closely at 142 points. Null and Ward surpassed the goal with 84 and 54 points, respectively. This is the first year for any of the four to be named to the All-State Journalism Staff.
The UIL Journalism team is coached by Mark Dimmitt.