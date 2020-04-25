HALLSVILLE — Hallsville High School has released the names of its top academic rated Bobcats for the class of 2020.
The Bobcats will see 332 graduates earn their high school diplomas this spring, the largest graduating class in Harrison county this year.
Thirty-three senior Bobcats rated in the top 10 percent for the class of 2020 and 93 senior Bobcats will be recognized as honor graduates with a GPA (grade point average) higher than 4.6.
The Bobcats’ class of 2020 valedictorian is senior Christian Lambert and salutatorian is senior Aaliyah Mobley.
The class of 2020 has 33 students in the top 10 percent, including Lambert and Mobley, and they are listed in order of rank:
Logan Trekell, Shelby Hagans, Kain Gala, Matheus Ziesemer, Karley Howe, London Gribble, Omar Mendez, Thomas Brown, Amber Cummings, Makayla Burkett, Micah Watson, Eliza Caswell, Simon Shuler, Drayton Brown, Cadynce Coffey, Kaylea Rex, Luz Torres, Emily Hornbeck, Zachary Daniel, Tanner Kerry, Molly Danna, Morgan Holladay, Taylor Bell, Trace Brooks, Alyssa Autry, Madeline Shirley, Becky Nolen, Christian Derr, Kimberly Gamez, Bethany Rogers and Alyssa Fontenot.
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said the district is still holding out hope to host a traditional graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 Bobcats.
“As of now we are holding on as long as we can to the idea of a traditional graduation ceremony to be held either on May 22 or another delayed date to be determined,” Collum said.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott issued an executive order on Friday to close all state schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abbott said Friday Texas Education Agency Commissioner of Education Mike Morath will offer instruction to superintendents next week regarding events like graduation and prom for seniors.
“If delays and further closure continues, we would have a virtual graduation ceremony,” Collum said.
He said high school counselors have been working with seniors to make sure they are ready for their next once graduation happens.
“Our high school principal and counselors have continually been working with our seniors and their parents to assist them with college preparation as much as they can under the circumstances,” he said. “We have posted a Senior FAQ document on our website that provides as much information as possible. We have also been hosting a weekly Facebook Live event for our community for the past three weeks on Tuesday nights at 5:30 p.m. where we try to answer as many questions as we can for the community, parents, and students.”
