HALLSVILLE — Hallsville High School’s One Act Play theater students have advanced to the UIL regional competition on Thursday at Tyler Junior College in Tyler.
The public is invited to watch the Hallsville High School One Act Play students’ production of “The Hands of Its Enemy” by Mark Medoff at noon on Thursday at Tyler Junior College. Tickets are $5 each.
Hallsville High School Theatre Director Shalem Carr said this play is one of the group’s most intense One Act Play choices and features deep and serious issues.
The play centers around recovering alcoholic “Howard,” played by senior Cole Buzbee, as he retuns home to direct a play written by one of his own proteges, a deaf playwright named “Marieta,” played by junior Natalie Greenig.
Howard pushes Marieta to confront issues from her past as he pushes her to write a play based on the truth.
“I always pick our plays based off of the strength of my actors each year,” Carr said of her play selection this year. “This story is about sharing burdens and about achieving redemption.”
Greenig and the other cast members had to learn sign language to make the play authentic.
“Our American Sign Language teachers helped me a lot, and it was such a challenging and great experience to learn about the deaf culture while researching my character,” Greenig said.
Buzbee said playing the recovering alcoholic was one of the hardest roles he’s ever tackled but one of the most rewarding.
“Howard faces the blurred lines of helping others like Marieta as they face their struggles while he’s also trying to face his own issues and overcome addiction,” Buzbee said.
The play and its cast have won numerous awards at the district and bi-district level before advancing to regionals. Should the cast advance, they will head to the area competition on April 21 in Prosper. After area, the state competition is set for early May in Austin.