Eighteen Hallsville High School students recently received national recognition from the College Board.
Hallsville ISD celebrated the 18 students for having their GPA of 3.5 or higher as well as outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and/or AP Exams. The distinction awarded to the students can be used when applying for college.
“Hallsville High School is really proud of our students who have received the recognition from the College Board that will allow them to stand out to their prospective colleges,” said Hallsville ISD’s Testing Coordinator Nancy White. “Congratulations!”
The awards presented included the National African American Recognition Award (NAARA), National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA), National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA), and National Indigenous Award (NIA).
The College Board details the National Recognition programs as a proven way for Black, Indigenous, Latino and rural area students to stand out to colleges. The recognition reflects that eligible recipients — who must identify as Latino, Hispanic, Black, African American, Native, Indigenous, or attend high school in a rural area — are top-performing students.
Hallsville High School awardees include the following students:
- Abigail Byers: NRSTA
- Addison Johnson: NRSTA
- Alicia Volm: NRSTA
- Barnabas Baliraine: NAARA
- Blake Gauntt: NRSTA
- Charles Shelton: NRSTA
- Cortlyn Null: NRSTA
- Emma McIntosh: NRSTA
- Grayson Wolff: NRSTA
- Joshua Seal: NRSTA
- Kate Myers: NRSTA
- Lainey Hamilton: NRSTA
- Mackenzy Moore: NRSTA
- Miriam Navarro: NHRA, NRSTA
- Morgan DeMasellis: NRSTA
- Nadia Lilly: NAARA, NHRA
- Natalie Sullivan: NRSTA
- Owen Porter: NRSTA
Students who earned the national recognition by the College Board will be able to download their certificate to be included in both college and scholarship applications.