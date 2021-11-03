The real life drama of conman turned federal informant Frank Abagnale Jr. will play out on the stage at Marshall’s Memorial City Hall Performance Center this week when the Hallsville High School theater department presents their fall musical “Catch Me If You Can.”
The Broadway hit replays some aspects of the life and times of Abagnale, similar to the 2002 movie with the same title that starred Leonardo DiCaprio.
Hallsville High School senior Cole Buzbee stars in his 21st production with the department as he portrays Abagnale and leads the FBI on a merry chase through careers as a fake pilot, lawyer and doctor.
Abagnale’s high flying ways of outrunning the feds came to a halt when he met Brenda Strong, a nurse in the musical portrayed by Hallsville High School junior Mia Fierro, whom Abagnale falls in love with and decides he wants to settle down and start a family.
While Abagnale’s real life story ended a bit differently, in the play this decision on Abagnale’s part ended with him finally being caught by the FBI and offered a job teaching the agents how to solve fraud crimes once Abagnale was released from a shortened prison sentence.
The musical, which the theater department has been working on since July, features a full cast of characters, including Brenda’s parents and family, hospital staff, flight attendants and attorneys who worked with Abagnale and a full group of relentless FBI agents.
Buzbee said the musical, which is directed by Hallsville High School theater director Shalem Carr, could be a considered both a comedy and drama.
“There are some humorous parts, but I really love the technical aspect of this musical and I can’t wait to show everyone that comes what I can do,” Buzbee said.
Fierro said her favorite part of playing Brenda is the fact that she’s not a typical love interest.
“She’s got a past, but despite that, she’s driven and she’s passionate about following her dream to become a doctor,” Fierro said. “She loves Frank, but she also has her own drive and goals.”
Carr said in her nine years as director of the school’s theater department, this is the first fall musical featuring a live orchestra.
“The orchestra is completely made up of Hallsville High School teachers and staff, and we also have some Hallsville High School teachers and staff acting in the play,” Carr said.
While Hallsville ISD is constructing its new high school auditorium, Carr said the theater department chose Marshall’s Memorial City Hall Performance Center as the venue for their fall musical.
The show is set to debut at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 6 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 7. Tickets are $11.50 each plus tax, and an online booking fee and guests select their seating when purchasing online tickets. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketsource.us/hallsville-theatre Memorial City Hall Performance Center is located at 110 E. Houston St. in downtown Marshall.