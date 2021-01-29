HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville High School Theatre Boosters Club are on a mission to raise funds to sponsor the school’s theater students as they prepare for another UIL competition year in One Act Play.
The Hallsville High School Theatre Booster Club has scheduled two upcoming fundraiser events, a 1K/5K Sweetheart Spring and a Parents’ Night Out, for February in order to raise funds for the department’s students.
Hallsville High School Theatre Director Shalem Carr said Thursday the funds raised from both Booster Club events will be used to fund the students’ UIL One Act Play season, which includes travel costs, set design costs and other expenses.
Both events are set for Feb. 13, with the 1K/5K Sweetheart Sprint kicking off at 7 a.m. at the high school. The 5K race is for adults and the 1K race is for children. Participants are invited to come out and get some exercise, with the 5K race starting at 8 a.m. and the 1K race for children starting at 9 a.m.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the high school and the fee is $25 per adult, $40 per couple and $15 per child 10 years old and under. T-shirts will be available to the first 50 registrants. Registration can be done in advance online by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Hallsville/SweetheartSpringFunRun
After getting in their morning run with the theater department, parents can kick back and have a relaxing date night sans the children by taking advantage of the Booster Club’s Parents Night Out event. From 5:45 to 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 13, parents can drop their children, ages four to 12 years old, off with the theater students at the Hallsville High School band hall for a fun night of snacks, games and a chance to brush up on their acting skills.
The cost is $35 per child and $10 per each additional child. Drop off times are from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. and pick up times are from 9:30 to 9:45 p.m. Masks are required by all participants at all times and any person experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to not attend. Booster Club parents and Carr will be in attendance during the event and anyone needing more information may email Carr prior at scarr@hisd.com.