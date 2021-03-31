HALLSVILLE — Hallsville High School Theatre is all about the drama as they advance to the regional UIL One Act Play competition next month after placing first in the recent bi-district matchup.
The Hallsville High School Theatre One Act Play team placed first at the bi-district meet on March 24 at Texas High School, advancing them to the regional competition in Prosper.
As well as taking the One Act Play UIL team top award, they also brought home several other accolades.
Hallsville High School senior Gema Ramirez won the All-Star Tech award for her role as assistant stage manager and junior Cole Buzbee earned the Honorable Mention Cast Award for his role as “Harvey Lee Arnold” in the play.
Hallsville High School junior William Ellis brought home the All-Star Cast award for his role as “Michael Owens,” and seniors Emily Fyffe and Abran Davis were awarded for their roles as “Anna Belle Dorsey,” and “Marcus Randolph Jr.,” respectively. Both won Best Performer Awards, the top award given to the two best actors out of all six competing schools and all participating actors, Hallsville High School Theatre Director Shalem Carr said.
Assisting Carr in directing were Christopher Dickson and Abby Jester.
The theatre team will given another public performance of their One Act Play at 6 p.m. April 11 at the Hallsville Junior High School Auditorium.
“Please come and support these champions,” Carr said. “The show is phenomenal, the students have worked so many hours, and they are dedicated to being the best they can be.”