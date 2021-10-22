HALLSVILLE — Guests to Cajun Tex Hallsville on Thursday were able to enjoy dinner and a show while supporting a good cause.
Cajun Tex owners Johnny and Donna Horne donated 10 percent of the sales on Thursday evening to the Hallsville High School theater program, and guests were able to get a sneak peak of the program’s upcoming show.
The theater students on Thursday performed songs and skits from their upcoming, “Catch Me If You Can,” show set to debut at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 6 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 7 at Memorial City Hall Performance Center in Marshall.
The musical will also feature live music performed by the Hallsville High School band.