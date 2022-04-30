Hallsville High School theatre to host 'Beauty and the Beast' auditions for fall musical

HALLSVILLE — Hallsville High School theatre is inviting community members to be their guest at the upcoming auditions for their fall musical, “Beauty and the Beast.”
“It is with deepest pride and greatest pleasure that we announce, our fall 2022 musical, ‘Beauty and the Beast’,” Hallsville High School Theatre Director Shalem Carr said in a statement online. “Join us to audition for this magical experience.”
The auditions will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on May 10 in the Black Box Theatre at the Hallsville High School.
All students that are entering the third grade in the 2022-23 school year, or older, may audition. Community members are also invited to audition.
Those interested in auditioning should register for auditions by filling out the registration form.
To access the registration form online, visit the Hallsville High School Theatre Facebook page.Anyone with questions can contact Carr by emailing her at scarr@hisd.com.