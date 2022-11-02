A magical time is in store as the Hallsville High School Theatre department kicks off its highly anticipated “Beauty and the Beast” musical this week in the newly opened Hallsville High School Performing Arts Center.
The high school’s theatre director Shalem Carr noted how particularly special it is to be able to debut this year’s fall musical inside of the new 1,000-seat auditorium.
“I’ve been here for 10 years and this is my 10th musical, but our first musical in the performing arts center that Hallsville ISD just finished,” said Carr.
The $13.8 million new facility, constructed as part of the $55 million bond approved by voters in 2019, was recently completed this summer and hosted its first major event during the district’s convocation ceremony in August.
“We opened the semester with convocation being in there, but this is the first big grand event in the performing arts center, which is exciting,” said Carr. “It’s a long time coming that we’ve needed it.”
“I just am excited that everybody gets to see like really firsthand of everything that goes into it, because some of my theater arts classes haven’t got to see all of the things because we (use) the junior high auditorium, so a lot of people are starting to see how much work goes into it,” she said, sharing how impressed they’ve been to go straight from her classroom and onstage.
Carr described the “Beauty and the Beast” performance as the typical Disney musical, filled with not only fun, but all of the favorite classic songs.
“It is the Broadway version of Beauty and the Beast,” said Carr.
“I’m beyond excited,” said Carr. “And I have the perfect Belle. She is a senior and a wonderful young lady, and so I knew that ‘Beauty and the Beast’ would be the right show for opening up (at) our performing arts center.”
The musical features not only the award-winning high school theatre group, but the school’s administrative team.
“They are also special guests in the musical, as well as the chemistry teachers the math teachers as well as a couple of Marshall community members that I am close to, a couple of my friends,” said Carr.
Carr’s mother is also returning this year for the fall musical.
“She always does the musical, as well,” said Carr.
Carr is pleased to make the musical a community affair as auditions were opened up to not only community members, but grades third through junior high.
“The musical that I do, I do it from third grade up, so it’s not only Hallsville High School,” said Carr. “It is Hallsville theater department, so there’s part of younger campuses here in Hallsville in the musical. There’s junior high all the way down to third grade in the show. So I opened it up, auditions to everyone in the community.”
“That is the big grand musical,” she said, noting the cast and crew totals about 60 people.
Auditions for the musical were held in May. Students were able to take their scripts home over the summer before rehearsals began in September. This will be the theater department’s second show this fall.
“We do two shows in the fall,” said Carr. “We wrapped up Clue and then kept going.”
Opening night for “Beauty and the Beast” is set for 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3. Two performances on Saturday will follow at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for the first four rows. General admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Admission is free for HISD employees with an ID.
Carr encourages the public to come out and enjoy the show.
It will be “a night of magical memory,” said Carr. “Escape life for two hours and be entertained by some very talented high schoolers.”