HALLSVILLE — Hallsville High School’s theater group is gearing up to host its fall musical, “In the Heights,” in a brand new setting — outdoors.
“Because of COVID-19, I decided to do the musical outside because if we had it in the junior high auditorium like usual, I’d have to cap the number of people that could come in,” Hallsville High School Theater Director Shalem Carr said on Wednesday. “Here on the high school band’s practice field, we can have as many people as we want and everyone can social distance.”
The outdoor performance is a first for the theater group but Carr said it was necessary to do all she could to make sure this year’s seniors had a chance to participate in the annual production.
“My group of seniors this year are ridiculously strong and talented so it was not fair for them to not have the opportunity for a show,” Carr said. “We are wearing face shields during the performance and everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket and chair and spread out as much as they want. I just was not going to take away something from my seniors that they deserve.”
The district was approved to build a new auditorium at the high school campus by voters in 2019 but the project isn’t expected to be completed until fall of 2022.
The musical, which is set to debut at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and again at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The band practice field is located on the south side of the high school campus near the south parking lot behind the building.
Tickets are $7 each, or $5 for students with ID. Children under five years old are free and tickets can be purchased at the event or in advance at the high school.
“’In the Heights’ is a musical about a neighborhood in New York City, a community, that is struggling to make ends meet,” Carr said. “One of the characters in the community wins the lottery and everyone’s life is affected.”
Some of the performing senior actors said they were excited to tackle the challenge of outdoor theater for the first time with this musical.
“It’s more challenging but I actually like it more,” Hallsville High School senior Alijah Kenney who plays “Benny” said. “It’s so different and brings a different aspect to the show.”
Fellow senior Emily Fyffe who plays “Vanessa” said the outdoor setting turned out to be perfect for this particular production.
“It’s really fitting for this story because the show is based off of a neighborhood during the heat of the summer,” she said. “It also allows us to be more creative because we weren’t able to use as many props as we normally do.”
Senior Annabelle Roycroft who plays “Nina” said the outdoor play is one they will always remember and the show offers the audience a mixture of comedy, drama and music.
From a technical aspect, the outdoor play presented a challenge to the stage staff as well.
“This was everyone’s first time doing anything like this,” Sophomore and stage manager Shaeleigh Erickson said.
“We definitely had to think outside the box,” Assistant Director Christopher Dickson said. “There was a lot of opportunity for us to be creative and provide the atmosphere and environment needed. It’s also a good feeling realizing we were not confined to the four walls of a theater and were allowed a level of freedom where we were able to use our imaginations.”