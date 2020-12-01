HALLSVILLE — Some Hallsville ISD students got into the Christmas spirit this week and lent a helping hand to prepare for the city’s annual Christmas Parade and Light Up the Park lighting ceremony today.
Hallsville ISD National Honors Society students grabbed some tools and ladders and headed to Hallsville City Park recently to help set up the store facades for tonight’s Light Up the Park lighting ceremony which will kick off immediately following the city’s annual Christmas parade.
Light Up the Park sees the Hallsville City Park shine bright throughout the month of December as businesses, civic and community organizations or individual families register to decorate a 12 ft. by 12 ft. area of the park then compete to see who can collect the most “votes” for best Christmas scene by having guests set out donated canned goods in front of their favorite scenes.
Santa Claus will kick off the festivities this evening with a ride through the city in the annual Lions Club City of Hallsville Christmas Parade beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Hallsville. Santa will end his ride at the city park where he’ll officially “Flip the Switch” on Light Up the Park.
Guests to the park will bring canned goods throughout the month of December and place them in front of the decorated scenes they admire the most. The canned goods will be donated to the Hallsville Outreach Center. Light Up the Park officials will announce a winner of the canned goods contest in late December and a best overall winner will also be announced.
Residents and passersby will be able to enjoy the lighted and decorated park throughout the month and events will be held on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 for the community to join in and participate. On Dec. 5, Light Up the Park will host a community celebration event at the pavilion and on Dec. 12, Light Up the Park will bring back Santa’s Workshop, located across the street from the park at Gold Hall Community Center. During Santa’s Workshop, children will be able to decorate a Christmas cookie, make a wooden toy and make an ornament to take home.
For more information about Light Up the Park or to learn how to participate, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Light-Up-the-Park-150132245710734